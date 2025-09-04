Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami to return after Asia Cup 2025 Snub? India squad for West Indies Test series set to be Delayed

Cricket Not MCG or Lord’s - this Asia Cup venue sits top with Most International Matches; No India Stadiums in Top 30 By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 9:33 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Cricket history has witnessed a significant milestone as the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe overtakes the renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the number of international matches hosted. This achievement establishes Harare Sports Club as one of the world's busiest international cricket venues.

As Zimbabwe took on Sri Lanka on September 3, Harare went past the iconic MCG as it now sits in the 3rd position among the stadiums which have hosted the most number of international matches.

Harare now has hosted 289 international matches, one more than the MCG. It sits in the 3rd position, with Sydney Cricket Ground (293) and Sharjah Cricket Ground (309) occupying the top two positions.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates sits top as the cricket ground with the highest number of international matches hosted globally, exceeding 300 fixtures. Although Sharjah won't host any Asia Cup 2025 matches, it has previously hosted many encounters of the continental competition.

Established in 1984, Sharjah Cricket Stadium has evolved into an international hub, hosting a record 309 matches: 9 Tests, 255 ODIs, and 45 T20Is. This exceptional tally puts Sharjah far ahead of other legendary venues, reflecting its historic role as a neutral ground for high-profile tournaments and trilateral series, particularly throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Top 10 Stadiums with Most International Matches

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 309 matches (1984-2025)

Sydney Cricket Ground - 293 matches (1882-2025)

Harare Sports Club - 289 matches (1992-2025)

Melbourne Cricket Ground - 288 matches (1877-2024)

Lord's, London - 229 matches (1884-2025)

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 214 matches (2006-2025)

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 212 matches (1986-2025)

Kennington Oval, London - 202 matches (1880-2025)

Adelaide Oval - 183 matches (1884-2024)

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - 169 matches (2009-2025)

No India stadiums near Leaderboard

Remarkably, no Indian stadium features in the top 30 for most matches hosted. Among the Indian stadiums, Eden Gardens in Kolkata has hosted the most international matches with just 90, sitting 35th in the world.

Indian Stadiums with most International Matches (As of Sept 4, 2025)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 90

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - 74

Chepauk, Chennai - 66

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 66

Wankhede, Mumbai - 64