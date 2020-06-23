Nottinghamshire cancel Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas' contract

"Mohammad Abbas remains in Nottinghamshire's sights for future campaigns, despite not being able to link up with the county for the 2020 season," the club said in a statement.

Abbas was set to play nine county games but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season leading to the cancellation of the contract. Abbas has taken 75 wickets in 18 Tests for Pakistan, having also enjoyed two previous seasons in county cricket with Leicestershire.

However, Director of Cricket Mick Newell confirmed he will be keeping a keen eye on the right-armer's performances.

"We hope that circumstances will allow Mohammad to play some Test cricket in England this summer for Pakistan, and will certainly be watching with interest," he said.

"His ability, nous and experience have made him a threatening proposition in English conditions, and whilst it's impossible for him to link up with us this year, we're certainly not closing the door on welcoming him to Trent Bridge in the future."

County chief executives have been hoping that some form of regionalised red-ball cricket competition would be possible starting in August, when Pakistan play England in a three-Test series.