Cricket PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Umpire Ruchira Injured by Haris Rauf's Throw, Exits Mid-Match- WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 0:53 [IST]

PAK vs UAE: The Pakistan-United Arab Emirates clash in the Asia Cup 2025 turned dramatic when on-field umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge sustained a serious injury and was forced to leave the field. The incident overshadowed much of the action at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan posted 146 for 9 in their 20 overs before the UAE began their chase.

The unfortunate episode occurred during the sixth over of UAE's innings, bowled by left-arm spinner Saim Ayub. Batter Dhruv Parashar opted to leave the fifth delivery, which was safely gathered by Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris.

In a routine move, Haris hurled the ball back toward the bowler. However, Ayub had already walked past the umpire, and the throw struck Palliyaguruge hard on the side of his head.

The impact left the veteran umpire in visible pain, prompting immediate attention from the medical staff. Despite receiving first aid on the field, he could not continue, and fourth umpire Ghazi Sohail stepped in to complete officiating duties. Haris, shaken by the accident, quickly apologised to Palliyaguruge, clarifying that it was completely unintentional.

Before the interruption, Pakistan's batting effort had been led by opener Fakhar Zaman, who struck a composed 50 from 36 deliveries, peppered with two boundaries and three sixes. Lower down the order, Shaheen Shah Afridi provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 29 off just 14 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Despite these contributions, Pakistan never quite found momentum as the UAE bowlers made regular breakthroughs.

For the hosts, Junaid Siddique delivered the standout spell, finishing with remarkable figures of 4 for 14. Simranjeet Singh supported him well with 3 for 26, while Dhruv Parashar chipped in with a wicket.

Though Pakistan put up a competitive score, much of the post-match discussion centered on the umpire's injury. Videos of the incident have gone viral, with many fans expressing concern for Palliyaguruge's recovery. The Asia Cup's intensity on the field was momentarily replaced by a reminder of how quickly accidents can occur in the game.

The game was eventually won by the Men in Green as they clinch victory by 41 runs to qualify for the Super 4 stage.