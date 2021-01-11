Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik met with car accident after attending PSL draft, escapes unhurt

The former Pakistan captain was involved in an accident after attending the Pakistan Super League player draft held in the city on Sunday (January 10).

Shoaib, 38, was reported to have skidded and hit a truck parked close to a restaurant near the Pakistan Cricket Board's high-performance centre where the draft was staged.

"I am perfectly all right everybody," he posted on Twitter.

"It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely benevolent.

"Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care."

Shoaib has played 35 Tests, 287 one-day internationals and 75 Twenty20 games for Pakistan.