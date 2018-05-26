Cricket

Pakistan's Babar ruled out of England series

Babar Azam
Babar Azam sustained a fractured wrist and will miss the rest of the series

Lord's, May 26: Pakistan batsman Babar Azam will miss the remainder of the Test series against England after suffering a fractured wrist.

Babar was forced to retire hurt on 68 at Lord's on day two on Friday, having been struck on the left arm by a delivery from Ben Stokes.

Match scoreboard

He was unable to return and scans have confirmed he will miss the rest of the opening Test, as well as the second and final instalment of the series at Headingley, which gets under way next week.

"We took him for a precautionary X-ray which unfortunately confirmed a fractured left wrist," said Pakistan physio Cliff Deacon.

"It normally takes four to six weeks to heal so we will further assess him with further X-rays."

Babar's half-century - one of four by Pakistan in the first innings - helped the tourists close day two on 350 for eight, a lead of 166.

