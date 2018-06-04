Cricket

Pakistan call up Sohail for T20s after Babar injury

Haris Sohail has made a return to the Pakistan squad
Karachi, June 4: Pakistan have selected Haris Sohail as Babar Azam's replacement for their two-match Twenty20 series against Scotland, which starts next week.

Babar sustained a fractured wrist after being struck by a Ben Stokes delivery during Pakistan's impressive nine-wicket victory over England in the first Test at Lord's.

He missed the second-Test innings defeat at Headingley, where Sohail made scores of 28 and eight, and the latter is the only change from April's 3-0 home T20 series win over West Indies.

Mohammad Amir is also included in the 15-man party, despite appearing to suffer with a shoulder complaint during the early stages of the third and final day in Leeds.

Pakistan's two games against Scotland are scheduled for June 12 and 13.

Pakistan T20 squad to face Scotland:

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Fakhar Zaman.

    Monday, June 4, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
