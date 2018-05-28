Cricket

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate at Lord's

London, May 28: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test thumping of England.

ICC match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the sanction after the visitors finished three overs shy of their target at Lord's.

Sarfraz accepted the fine and now faces a suspension if his team, who wrapped up a nine-wicket win inside four days, commit another breach under his stewardship within the next 12 months.

Each of the wicketkeeper's team-mates lost 30 per cent of their fee.

The second of the two-Test series starts on Friday at Headingley.

