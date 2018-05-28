Pakistan fined for slow over-rate at Lord's

ICC match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the sanction after the visitors finished three overs shy of their target at Lord's.

Sarfraz accepted the fine and now faces a suspension if his team, who wrapped up a nine-wicket win inside four days, commit another breach under his stewardship within the next 12 months.

Each of the wicketkeeper's team-mates lost 30 per cent of their fee.

The second of the two-Test series starts on Friday at Headingley.

Source: OPTA