World Cup head-to-head: Pakistan have clean slate against Sri Lanka

Schedule | Full squads

The two teams have met 153 time with Pakistan having a dominant record of 90 wins as against 58 losses.

One match was tied while four matches had no result. In the last five meetings, Pakistan have thumped the Lankans 5-0 and will start as favourites in their World Cup clash as well.

In the World Cup, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have met seven times with Pakistan winning on all occasions.

Here we take a brief look at all Pakistan-Sri Lanka games in the World Cup:

Pakistan bt SL by 192 runs; group match; Nottingham; June 14, 1975

Sri Lankan captain Anura Tennekoon won the toss and sent Majid Khan's Pakistan to bat first. The top three - Sadiq Mohammad (74), Majid (84) and Zaheer Abbas (97) toyed with the Lankan bowling to post a total of 330 for six in 60 overs. For Lanka, Bandula Warnapura took 3 for 42 while opening pacer Tony Opatha took 2 for 67. Sri Lanka were never in the hunt for a win as their highest score was 30 made by the skipper. Imran Khan took 3 for 15 and Javed Miandad 2 for 22 as Sri Lanka folded for 138 in 50.1 overs to lose by 192 runs. Zaheer was the man of the match.

Pakistan bt SL by 50 runs; group match; Swansea; June 9, 1983

Sri Lanka came up with a much-improved performance this time after their captain Duleep Mendis won the toss and elected to field. Fifties by Mohsin Khan (82), Zaheer (82), Miandad (72) and Imran (56) saw Pakistan registering a total of 338 for five in 60 overs. Asantha de Mel was the best Lankan bowler with figures of 2 for 69. Sri Lanka gave the total a brave chase, led by opener Brendon Kuruppu's 72, wicket-keeper Guy de Alwis's 59 not out at No.9 and a couple of 30s by Arjuna Ranatunga and Somachandra de Silva. Sarfaraz Nawaz took 3 for 40 as Sri Lanka stopped at 288 for nine in 60 overs, losing by 50 runs. Mohsin Khan was the man of the match.

Pakistan bt SL by 11 runs; group match; Leeds; June 16, 1983

Mendis won the toss in the return match of the 1983 edition and sent Pakistan to bat again. It was an even battle between the bat and ball as Pakistan saw Imran hitting a hundred (102 not out) and Shahid Mahboob 77 while Sri Lankan spearhead De Mel returned figures of five for 39. Pakistan were restricted to 235 for sevn in 60 overs in a much better bowling performance compared to the previous two matches. Sri Lanka were on way to win the game as they were comfortably placed at 162 for two, but the dismissal of opener Sidath Wettimuny (50) triggered a collpase that saw them finally get all out for 224 runs and lose by 11 runs. Spinner Abdul Qadir took five for 44 and was the man of the match.

Pakistan bt SL by 15 runs; group match; Hyderabad (Sindh); October 8, 1987

Imran won the toss and elected to bat first and powered by Miandad's 103 off 100 balls and opener Rameez Raja's 76, Pakistan scored 267 for six in 50 overs. The two Ratnayake's - Rumesh and Ravi - took two wickets each. Opener Roshan Mahanama hit 89 in the chase and Aravinda de Silva's 42 and Asanka Gurusinha's 37 down the order took the islanders closer to their target of 268 but the dismissal of De Silva at a critical time dashed the team's hopes. Mendis's Sri Lanka were all out for 252 with Imran and Wasim Akram taking two wickets each. Miandad was the man of the match.

Pakistan vs SL by 113 runs; group match; Faisalabad; October 25, 1987

Pakistan picked their fifth consecutive win over Sri Lanka in the World Cup when they crushed them by 113 runs in the return group game in Faisalabad. Imran won the toss and chose to bat again and this time, Saleem Malik hit a century (100 off 95 balls). There were five 30s from openers Rameez Raja and Mansoor Akhtar, Akram, Ijaz Ahmed and Imran and the team effort took the home team to a total of 297 for seven in 50 overs. Five Lankan bowlers took a wicket each. Sri Lanka had a bad start and after Ranatunga (50) and skipper Mendis (58) put up a resistance for some time, their innings fell apart again as they could manage 184 for 8 to lose by 113 runs. Qadir took three for 40 and Malik was the man of the match.

Pakistan bt SL by 4 wickets; league match; Perth; March 15, 1992

Sri Lanka captain Aravinda de Silva won the toss and elected to bat and top scored for his side (43). A couple of 30s from opener Athula Samarasekera (38) and Gurusinha (37) helped the Lankans put up 212 for six in 50 overs. Leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed took two for 43. Pakistan lost their first wicket early and Imran also failed to score much after promoting himself up the order. However, fifties from Miandad (57) and Malik (51) saw Pakistan overhauling the target in the last over for the loss of 6 wickets. Miandad was the man of the match.

Pakistan bt SL by 11 runs; group match; Colombo; February 26, 2011

Shahid Afridi won the toss and elected to bat. Younis Khan's 72 and Misbah-ul-Haq's unbeaten 83 helped Pakistan post 277 for eight. Rangana Herath and Thisara Perera took two wickets each. The Sri Lankans were off to a good start and were considered favourites in home conditions. But none of the batsman could go on to score big and the team's only half-century was scored by Chamara Silva (57). Afridi chipped in with four for 34 and Shoaib Akhtar with two for 42 and they derailed the Lankan chase eventually. Lanka managed 266 for nine in 50 overs to lose by 11 runs.