Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram doubts Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's records

Kohli vs Tendulkar debate always keeps the cricket world divided and Akram is the latest to join. The left-arm pace legend claims Kohli is an exceptionally talented cricketer and will break several records but as compared to Tendulkar, the Delhi cricketer might not achieve all. Tendulkar's career spanned 24 years and the Master Blaster established himself as one of the greatest of all time cricketer.

In a conversation with former India opener Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Akram pointed out that the Mumbaikar holds 'too many records'.

"I'm a straight shooter; I say what I feel. I can't compare them both but I think, Virat Kohli will go places and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin's record? I doubt it. He has far too many records. He's getting there but there's still time," he told Chopra.

Kohli, who has played 86 Tests and 248 ODIs so far, has emerged as a modern-day legend and surpassed Tendulkar's record of being the fastest to score 10,000 runs in ODIs. The right-handed dasher from Delhi took just 205 innings to scale 'Mount 10K' while Tendulkar had batted for 259 innings to reach the milestone in white-ball cricket.

Kohli has 43 ODI centuries and needs seven more ton to surpass the Mumbaikar's another big record in the limited-overs format. Looking at the kind of form Kohli has been in, 50 ODI centuries will definitely be achieved by him. However, leapfrogging Tendulkar in Tests isn't going to be an easy task for the 31-year-old cricketer. Tendulkar has played 200 Tests, scored 15921 runs and slammed 51 centuries in the longest format of the game.