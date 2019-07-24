Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram 'humiliated' at Manchester airport for carrying insulin

The former Pakistan cricketer, who was part of the commentator's panel during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, took to social media to vent his anger.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.

"I do not believe I should have been treated differently from anyone else. I just believe there should be a standard of care when dealing with all people. I understand there are proper safety precautions but that doesn't mean people should be humiliated whilst undergoing them," Akram added.

Akram has been dealing with diabetes since his playing days. The left-arm pacer was diagnosed with Diabetes Type I in 1997 and has been taking insulin ever since. The 53-year-old played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, taking 414 and 502 wickets respectively.

