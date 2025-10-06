Cricket Pakistan’s Sidra Amin Reprimanded for Code of Conduct Breach in World Cup Clash Against India By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 17:15 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has been officially reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during her team's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 encounter against India in Colombo on Sunday.

The experienced right-hander was found guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an international match."

The breach occurred in the 40th over of Pakistan's innings when Amin, visibly frustrated after her dismissal, struck her bat forcefully on the pitch while returning to the pavilion. The act was deemed a Level 1 offence under the ICC Code, which deals with minor incidents involving inappropriate conduct.

As a result, Amin received an official reprimand - the minimum sanction for such offences - and one demerit point was added to her disciplinary record. This marks her first offence within a 24-month period.

The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste, and fourth umpire Kim Cotton. The sanction was proposed by match referee Shandré Fritz, a member of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

Amin admitted to the charge and accepted the sanction, thereby avoiding a formal hearing. According to the ICC's disciplinary framework, Level 1 breaches can attract penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 percent of a player's match fee, along with the possibility of one or two demerit points.

While the incident did not escalate further, it serves as a reminder for players to maintain composure and uphold the spirit of the game, even in moments of frustration. Pakistan's next fixture in the tournament will offer Amin a chance to shift focus back to performance as the team looks to bounce back in their World Cup campaign.