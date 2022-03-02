Pakistan vs Australia: Results of Test series between the two teams since 1998

Pakistan last hosted Australia for a three-Test series way back in 1998 but had lost the series against the mighty Australians. After a gap of 24 years, the hosts will be looking to start afresh and beat the number one ranked side in the longer format.

Here are the result of the series between Australia and Pakistan since 1998:

Australia defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the 3-Test series in 1998. Aussie captain Mark Taylor scored 513 runs in the three Tests, including a mammoth 334*.

Pakistan toured Australia in 1999/2000. Australia won the series 3-0. Australian pacer Damien Fleming picked up 18 wickets.

Australia played 3 Tests series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka & UAE in 2002/03. Legendary spinner Shane Warne picked up 27 wickets in the 3-Test series, which Australia won 3-nil.

Australia hosted Pakistan in 2004/05 for 3 Test series and they won the series 3-nil. Aussie pace great Glenn McGrath picked up 18 wickets in that series. Star Australia batsman Ricky Ponting scored 408 runs in that series and was the leading run-getter.

In the Summer of 2009/10, Australia hosted Pakistan for three Tests and clean swept the series. Australia captain Ricky Ponting scored the most runs in the series - 378 runs. Aussie bowler Nathan Hauritz picked up 18 wickets.

Australia played the MCC Spirit of Cricket Test Series in 2010 in England against Pakistan and the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan batsman Salman Butt scored 213 runs and Australia all-rounder Shane Watson picked up 11 wickets.

Pakistan hosted Australia in the UAE in 2014/15. The Misbah-ul-Haq led side won the series 2-0. Senior Pakistan batsman Younis Khan scored 468 runs in 4 innings.

Pakistan toured Australia in 2016/17 and once again clean swept the series 3-0. Steve Smith amassed 441 runs and Josh Hazlewood picked up 15 wickets.

In 2018/19, Pakistan hosted Australia in the UAE and won two-Test series 1-0. Mohammad Abbas picked up 17 wickets in 2 games. Australia top-order batsman Usman Khawaja scored 229 runs in the two-match series at an average of 76.33.

Pakistan toured Australia in 2019/20 for a two-Test series which Australia won 2-nil. David Warner scored 489 runs. The left-handed opener slammed a mammoth 335* in a game. Warner slammed another ton in the series.