Pakistan vs Australia Test Match Stats & Records: Most Wins, Runs, Wickets, Centuries, Highest & Lowest Score

Australia won the three-match Test series 1-0 and blanked the Pakistanis in three one-day internationals on the tour of 1998. The Baggy Greens - under the leadership of Pat Cummins in Tests - would be eager to repeat their performance and maintain their dominance against Babar Azam and his band.

The LIVE coverage of the Australia Tour of Pakistan in 2022, which starts with the opening Test from March 4, will be available on SONY SIX channels in India.

The Indian audiences can also watch the live streaming on the SONY Liv application.

These two sides first faced each other in a Test match in 1954 when Pakistan won the game by 9 wickets.

Here are some interesting stats between Australia and Pakistan in Test Cricket:

Head-to-Head: Australia and Pakistan have so far played 66 Tests. Of which Australia have won 33 while Pakistan came out victorious on 15 occasions. 33 games ended in a draw.

Most Tests: Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has made the most appearances in Tests between these two countries. The legendary right-handed batsman has played 25 Tests featuring these two teams.

Miandad has also captained in the most number of matches between Pakistan and Australia. He has led Pakistan in 9 Tests against the Baggy Greens.

Australian captains Greg Chappel, Kim Hughes and Mark Taylor have led Australians in 9 Tests - the most number of times.

Highest innings total: 624/8 - Australia in 2016

Lowest innings total: 53/10 - Pakistan in 2002

Most Runs: Javed Miandad has scored 1797 runs against Australia, most by a batsman between the two countries.

Highest individual score: 335* - David Warner (Australia) in 2019

Most runs scored by a player in a series: Saleem Malik (Pakistan) - 557 runs in 1994/95)

Most Centuries by a player: 6 Centuries - Greg Chappel (AUS), Allan Border, Javed Miandad (PAK) & Ijaz Ahmed (PAK).

Total Centuries: 143

Most Fifties by a player: Zaheer Abbas (PAK) - 12

Most Wickets taken by a player: Shane Warner (AUS) - 90

Most Wickets taken by a player in a series: Shane Warne (AUS) - 27 wickets during the 2002/03 series.

Best Bowling Figure in an innings: 9/86 Sarfraz Nawaz (PAK) in 1979

Best Bowling Figures in a match: 13/114 by Fazal Mahmood (PAK) in 1956

10-wicket hauls in a match: 12 ten-wicket hauls in matches between these two sides.

Most 10-wicket hauls in a match by a player: Shane Warne (AUS) - 2

Most 5-wicket hauls in an innings: Shane Warne (AUS) - 6

5-wicket hauls in an innings: 83 five-fors have been taken by players when these two teams have faced each other in 66 Tests.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: Rod Marsh (AUS) - 68

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a series: Rod Marsh (AUS) - 21 dismissals in 1983/84

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a match: Brad Haddin (AUS) - 9 in 2010

Most catches by a player: Mark Waugh (AUS) - 23 catches