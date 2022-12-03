Pakistan vs England: Joe Root rubs the ball on Jack Leach's head to polish it using sweat - Watch funny video

In the ongoing Test match at Rawalpindi which is being played between Pakistan and England, the batters are having a field day on a pitch which is conducive for batting from the first session.

Root tickles the funny bone

On the third day of the Rawalpindi Test, former England captain Joe Root caught the attention of the fans with a rather funny incident. At the end of the 72nd over of Pakistan's batting, Root went up to English spinner Jack Leach and started shining the ball using the sweat on the latter's head.

The hilarious moment was captured on camera and brought a burst of laughter in the commentary box. Former England captain Nasser Hussain - who was present in the commentary box - also had some fun with his fellow commentators. After shining the ball, Root handed it over to pacer Ollie Robinson was going to bowl the next over for England.

Ban on use of saliva in cricket

The cricketers are resorting to new ways to shine the ball with their sweat as the use of saliva to polish the cherry has been banned permanently by the ICC.

The use of saliva was banned in 2020 by the global cricket body as a COVID-19-related temporary measure but the game's governing body earlier this year maintained, "it is considered appropriate for the ban to be made permanent."

In the latest recommendations, the ICC's men's cricket committee had decided to put a complete ban on the use of saliva and it was later ratified by the chief executive committee.

"I was pleased with the productive contribution of the committee members which resulted in key recommendations being made," cricket committee chairman Sourav Ganguly said in a statement. "I thank all members for their valuable input and suggestions." The changes came into effect on October 1, 2022.

Batters dominate Pindi Test

After amassing a world record 506-4 in 75 overs on the opening day when four of the five top-order England batters scored centuries, English batters went on to add another 151 runs with the same aggressive approach on Day 2 and posted 657, their highest total in a test innings against Pakistan.

England's previous best effort in a test innings against Pakistan came at Manchester in 2016 when it scored 589-8.

In response, Pakistan also had a fabulous start with the bat as their openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq shared a mammoth 225-run stand for the first wicket.