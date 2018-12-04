Pakistan Vs New Zealand: BJ Watling passes 3,000 runs in Tests to frustrate Pakistan

Cricket

Abu Dhabi, Dec 4: New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling passed 3,000 Test runs as he continued to defy Pakistan on the second day of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (December 4).

Watling became the 14th New Zealand batsmen to score 3,000 or more runs when he reached 66, joining a list topped by Stephen Fleming who scored 7,172 runs in 111 Tests.

Resuming at 229 for 7, Watling and debutant Will Somerville prolonged their eighth-wicket stand to 44 as New Zealand inched to 253 for 7 in the first hour of the day.

Watling did all the scoring, adding 24 runs as Pakistan used pace and spin in a bid to make the breakthrough. Watling, playing his 56th Test, reached his 16th Test half-century with a boundary off medium pacer Hasan Ali, reaching the milestone off 199 balls. He has so far hit four boundaries.

Somerville, at the other end, has not added to his overnight score but defied Yasir Shah to delay the leg-spinner's attempt to become the fastest player ever to take 200 Test wickets.

Yasir, who bagged three wickets on Monday, needs two more to complete 200 wickets in his 33rd Test and beat the record currently held by Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett whose 200th wicket came in his 36th Test match in 1936.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 15:04 [IST]
