Pakistan vs New Zealand: From 50-0 to 90 all out! Black Caps crumble in Dubai

The Black Caps began day three in Dubai on 24 without loss in reply to Pakistan's 418-5 declared and initially made solid progress as openers Jeet Raval (31) and Tom Latham (22) brought up a half-century partnership.

Yet Raval's freak dismissal at the hands of Yasir, which saw the ball deflect off the batsman's thigh and the back of his bat before striking the stumps, triggered an astonishing decline in the tourists' fortunes.

Yasir soon accounted for Latham, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in a triple-wicket-maiden and, although skipper Kane Williamson held firm with 28 not out, numbers four to 11 in the New Zealand order contributed just five runs between them.

There were an astonishing six ducks - equalling the record in a Test innings - and Yasir finished with the third-best figures in Pakistan's history, beaten only by the nine-wicket hauls achieved by Sarfraz Nawaz and Abdul Qadir in 1979 and 1987 respectively.

Best bowling figures in a Test innings for Pakistan.

Abdul Qadir 9 for 56 vs. England at Lahore (1987)

Abdul Qadir 9 for 56 vs. England at Lahore (1987)

Sarfaraz Nawaz 9 for 86 vs. Australia at Melbourne (1979)

Yasir Shah 8 for 41 vs. New Zealand at Dubai (2018)

Pakistan, who lost the first Test of the three-match series by just four runs, predictably enforced the follow-on with a huge lead of 328.