Cricket Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs SL Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 18:44 [IST]

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi has turned into a virtual knockout as they lock horns against each other on Tuesday (September 23)/

Both sides are yet to register a win in this stage and defeat here would all but end their final hopes. With India sitting on top of the table and Bangladesh gaining crucial ground, this contest carries immense weight.

On paper, Pakistan may hold the historical edge in the rivalry, but recent encounters have swung heavily in Sri Lanka's favor, including a memorable Asia Cup final win a few years ago. Both teams, however, arrive with similar concerns-unsettled batting line-ups, frequent collapses, and fragile middle orders.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha in the absence of Babar Azam, showed flashes of promise against India before faltering. Their bowling attack remains their biggest strength, with pace options capable of troubling opponents and a leg-spinner who can tie things down effectively.

Sri Lanka, under Charith Asalanka's leadership, impressed in the group stage but stumbled in their Super Four opener against Bangladesh. Pathum Nissanka has been their most reliable batter, though the middle order needs consistency. Their spin spearhead, who has often dominated Pakistan, along with a crafty new-ball pacer, offers them balance on UAE pitches, where they have enjoyed success in the past.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Tuesday (Sept 23). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The PAK vs SL Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

USA

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Tuesday.