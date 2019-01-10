Pant should be part of Indian team in all formats: Anil Kumble

1. On Pant

"He should be part of the squad in all three formats. I mean if he can play Test cricket and score the runs at run a ball, the way he plays he changes the game and we know what he can do in the T20. You have seen in the IPL. I think he should be playing all three formats."

2. On MS Dhoni

"It is not easy to live up to those expectations right through your career. You know your roles change. Unfortunately for MS his role seems to be the same. And the expectation seems to be the same. But having said that he is capable of delivering it in the key moments. Leading up to the World Cup...what's good for MS is that he has the IPL. You know those 14 matches for sure leading up to the World Cup. So he needs a lot of game time, match time and that is something you need as you grow older. You know for someone like him, he needs a break as well. At the same time that you get into the groove. And keep continuously playing matches so that you are in the groove getting your runs and getting the feel of ball hitting the bat. His keeping is world class so he doesn't need to do much there but his batting he needs to play a lot of matches to get into the groove. I am hoping the lead up will give him those opportunities because if you look back at all the matches in the last couple of years. The middle order have hardly have a chance. Either the top order, I know the top order, the India team relies a lot on the top order but they have been able to finish the games off. So ideally you would want MS to get at least 25 overs in the middle to get some runs and get confidence back."

3. On the ODIs against Australia

"Australia is a weaker side because the regular bowlers who play in the one-day format are not playing. But having said that if you look at seven or eight players who are joining the Indian ODI squad, they have hardly played any cricket. That is my only concerning factor I would look at. You know in terms of ability and in terms of what India has done in the ODIs in the recent past, I think India should start favourites."

4. On the India's WC preparations

"Make sure all your eleven have had a decent hit in the next few matches. They feel confident with the bat. Even the batsman who can bowl a bit feel confident of contributing with the ball. I think those are the things that you would look to achieve, leading up to the World Cup."