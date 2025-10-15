Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier: Where to Watch NEP vs OMN in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket Pat Cummins Ignores Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli! Names All-Time India-Australia ODI XI By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 23:08 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Australia's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has made headlines off the field after revealing his all-time India-Australia combined ODI XI, with a few surprising omissions.

Ahead of the first ODI against India at Perth's Optus Stadium on October 19, Cummins, who is currently sidelined due to injury, sat down with Star Sports to name his dream XI comprising only retired players - and his choices have sparked plenty of debate among fans.

Interestingly, Cummins left out modern Indian greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, opting instead for players from earlier generations. His lineup features eight Australians and three Indians, all of whom have already hung up their boots. At the top of the order, Cummins paired Sachin Tendulkar with David Warner, followed by Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, Shane Watson, and Michael Bevan - forming a formidable middle order.

For the wicketkeeping role, Cummins went with none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni, praising the former Indian captain's finishing ability and leadership. Shane Warne was the lone specialist spinner in the team, while the pace attack comprised Brett Lee, Zaheer Khan, and Glenn McGrath - a mix of raw pace, accuracy, and experience.

The 32-year-old fast bowler from New South Wales hasn't featured in a competitive match since July 2025 against the West Indies, and his fitness concerns mean he will miss the entire white-ball series against India. Reports suggest he could even sit out the opening Ashes Test in Perth later this year.

In Cummins' absence, Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in both ODIs and T20Is, while Mitchell Starc will spearhead the pace attack alongside Josh Hazlewood. Starc, who recently retired from T20Is, will not be part of the five-match T20 series starting October 29 in Hobart.

Marsh, fresh off a Player of the Series performance against New Zealand, will look to continue his strong form as Australia faces a stern test against India.

Pat Cummins XI: David Warner, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, Shane Watson, Michael Bevan, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Brett Lee, Zaheer Khan, Glenn McGrath.