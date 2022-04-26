PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Post-Match Presentation, Scorecard

Shikhar Dhawan made a measured fifty as the PBKS notched up 187 for 4 in 20 overs and then managed to limit the CSK for 176 for 6 despite a finely made fifty by Ambati Rayudu.

Here is the full list of awards and post-match presentation highlights from the PBKS VS CSK match.

1 Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: Ambati Rayudu (CSK)

Game Changer: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Let’s Crack It 6s: Ambati Rayudu (CSK)

Power Player: Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)

Most Valuable Asset: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Fastest Delivery: Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)

On the go 4s: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Post-match comments

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Captain: We started off very well, we felt we gave away 10-15 runs extra at the end. We did not execute our plans very well. He [Rayudu] was batting brilliantly, throughout but as I said earlier, if we could've restricted them to under 175 it would've been good. We are not getting good starts in the first 6 overs, that's where we are lacking and hopefully we will come back stronger.

Mayank Agarwal, PBKS Captain: “We would like to win a few tosses, we have just won one. I thought Arsh bowled exceedingly well, he has bowled the tough overs, he has been great for us. Even Rabada bowled well, to get Ruturaj and get Rayudu at that stage. These two have been great for us. As a team we have to be think about being smart.

“You want your opposition as much as they can on the longer side. As a batter even if you mishit the balls, you'll get the result against the shorter boundary. Those moments get the better out of you. It is important to carry the momentum. We have won one, but we need to win two or three on the bounce.

Shikhar Dhawan, Player of the Match: The process, I always talk about it, I focus on it. About my fitness, my approach - I keep working on those skills. Results will take care of itself. The wicket was stopping a bit, I tried to go for the big shots, but I couldn't connect.

“But I kept my calm. Once I get set, I can get those boundaries, that's what I bank on. While batting first it's about putting pressure on the bowers and getting boundaries. We don't have to lose to many wickets, that was our conscious effort.”

Kagiso Rabada, PBKS fast bowler: In the power play we were behind the rate. Must tell you, Shikhar and Mayank, the way they held their never and then Shikhar and Bhanuka the way they set it up was unbelievable. Livingstone the way he played some gentle strokes out of the park, that set us up nicely and we got a winning total. Each and every individual in our bowling line up put our hand up.

“Arsh (Arshdeep) has been the best death bowler in the camp, that's what the stats say. He has got a lot of talent, drive and ambition. And he is just a good bloke. So nice to have him around. I know I am going to bowl at the death. Arsh has been magnificent. He has been leading the way in that discipline.

“Everyone else knows their roles. Rahul is a key spinner for us. Sandeep has experience and got us a key wicket in the powerplay. Rishi put his hand up in the final over. I don't think I have left out anyone (smiles). I think we bowled really well. It was a still a bit nerve wracking when you are bowling at MS Dhoni and there is not one red shirt in the crowd, only yellow shirts chanting his name. He held his nerve, credit to him.”