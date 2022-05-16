PBKS vs DC IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

The win saw Capitals climb to the fourth spot with 14 points, while Punjab remained seventh on the points table.

After being sent into bat, Capitals put up a decent total, riding on Mitch Marsh's half-century. While Marsh top-scored for DC with a solid 63 off 48, Sarfaraz Khan (32 off 16) and Lalit Yadav (24 off 21) contributed with useful knocks to guide Delhi to 159/7.

Needing 160 to win, Jonny Bairstow handed PBKS a strong start with a quickfire 28 off 15, before Anrich Nortje removed the opener to reduce PBKS to 38/1 in 3.5 overs. On a night when Punjab batsman struggled to get going and lost quick wickets, Jitesh Sharma came to Punjab's rescue. But with Punjab seven-wickets down already, there was too much left to do.

IPL POINTS TABLE

Sharma put up Capitals on edge with solid 44 off 34, before Warner took a stunning catch and Shardul picked up his third of the evening to tilt the scales in DC's favour.

For Capitals, Thakur led the attack with a four-wicket haul, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav pocketed two each.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, Capitals got off to a shaky start as Liam Livingstone struck on the very first ball to remove David Warner for a golden duck. After a good first over which yeilded just five runs and the prized scalp of Warner, the 2nd and 3rd over went for 15 runs each as Sarfaraz and Marsh steadied the ship.

The duo put together a second-wicket stand of 51 off 28. Sarfaraz, coming into the side in the absence of regular opener Prithvi Shaw, fired a quickfire 32 off 16 before Rahul Chahar picked up a second catch to break the stand. Arshdeep would have pocketed two back-to-back wickets after Jonny Bairstow took a stunner to pick up Lalit Yadav. But a no ball call handed Lalit a lifeline.

Capitals posted a strong total of 59 in the powerplay, despite losing two wickets. Marsh and Yadav put up a third wicket stand of 47 off 38 to set DC up for a defendable score. Arshdeep came back to make amends as he removed Lalit for 24 off 21.

Thereon, despite Marsh's second consecutive half-centuries, Delhi struggled to build partnerships. For Punjab, Livingstone and Arshdeep pocketed three wickets each to restrict Punjab to 159/7.

This is the first time Delhi have won two matches on the trot this season.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match:

Rishabh Pant (Winning Captain): Absolutely happy! Playing throughout the tournament we've been winning one and losing one and we wanted to change that and we did it today. (Warner's wicket) It was change of pace from Livingstone that did it, we can't be too hard on Warny. (Not giving Kuldeep a fourth over) I think the only thought process was to take it wickets. We saved him for the back half and then the dew seeps in. So we didn't want to give a massive over. Specially the kind of wicket it was. But end of the day if you win, everything's fine. (Gameplan on batting approach) The only thought process was to take it deep. We saw the spinners bowling well in the wicket. The wicket was slow. (Approach on final game) Mostly its going to be same but it'll depend on the wicket we play on. (Prithvi Shaw) It's 50-50, we'll get to know if a few days time.

Mayank Agarwal (Losing Captain): Obviously we didn't bat well. Between 5 and 10 we lost too many wickets. The total was definitely chaseable and the wicket wasn't bad. We just lost too many wickets. It's still a match to be played - a match to be won. Two points will be crucial for us. We have to play our best cricket. We haven't won our best cricket yet so hopefully we'll do it in the last game.

Shardul Thakur (Player of the Match): It was good. I always like to perform in crunch times. Last two games - 13 and 14 - are important for us. I always feel happy when I rise to the occasion for our team. I think 6th over was the big over where I got two wickets as they were cruising. Powerplay was big one. Getting two wickets was very crucial then to stop the run flow. In the first half as a bowling unit we were trying to hit good areas. After 12 overs there was dew, probably that's why didn't bowl Kuldeep Yadav. (Batting) Am preparing well, batting well, whenever I get the chance I trying to score.

Mitchell Marsh (DC) 63 off 48: (Surface) Personally left a couple out there. (Mindset) Get as many as I can in the powerplay before it starts turning! Credit goes to the bowlers, they've been outstanding. It's just about getting a partnership going. Whoever comes in, try to build the partnership and change the momentum. But like I said 160 was enough. First back-to-back win this season. Last 10 days we've played really good cricket. One more to go. We've got a lot of talent and we're getting the momentum at the right time.

PBKS vs DC 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Sarfaraz Khan (DC) 32 off 16 deliveries with a strike rate of 200

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Shardul Thakur (DC) - 115 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Mitchell Marsh (DC) - 3 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Sarfaraz Khan (DC) 32 off 16 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Mitch Marsh (DC)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Anrich Nortje (DC) clocked the fastest delivery 152.4km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Sarfaraz Khan (DC) - 5 fours

Player of the match: Shardul Thakur (DC)