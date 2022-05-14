PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022; Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

The result has also pushed the RCB to a must-win situation in their last IPL 2022 match and also into a tight situation where they will have to mind the net run rate and results of other teams.

1

53669

Here then the full list of awards, man of the match details and players’ comments from the PBKS vs RCB match.

1 Full list of Awards (All Awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: Jonny Bairstow (PBKS)

Game Changer: Harshal Patel (RCB)

Let’s Crack It 6s: Jonny Bairstow (PBKS)

Power Player: Jonny Bairstow (PBKS)

Most Valuable Asset: Jonny Bairstow (PBKS)

Fastest Delivery: Mohammad Siraj (RCB, 148.2 kmph)

On The Go 4s: Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow (PBKS)

Players’ comments

Mayank Agarwal, PBKS Captain: “We were brilliant with the bat. Wicket was holding up a bit. The way Jonny and Livi batted, was amazing. We haven't changed a lot to be honest, just about understanding few situations, understanding the wicket. Have to be adaptable and flexible which we have been, which is nice. Can't be too defensive with the ball. If batsman get going, it doesn't matter, the boundaries don't matter these days. Two points the most crucial thing for us.

As long as the job gets done, I'm fine batting at five. Very very energetic person, very confident guy. Arshdeep enjoys his cricket. Must say he's the leader in the team. He rallies around everyone, takes up the responsibility, even goes up and speaks to the bowlers sometimes.”

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: “It was a good score, obviously Jonny the way he started put our bowlers under really pressure. I thought we pulled it back a bit. 200 was about par on that wicket, was a brilliant wicket. When you're chasing scores like that, you can't afford to lose wickets in clusters and unfortunately, that's what happened to us.

“Kohli is seeing the lighter side of it, every single way that you can possibly get out, is happening to him. That's how the game works. All you can do is to keep trying hard, work hard and stay positive. He played some good shots tonight, obviously would want him to carry on. Bad patches happen to all of us, he's taken it in the right note. Not a great outing for us tonight. Will take a day off and then see how we can switch on for a game that's a must-win one for us.

One more net session isn't going to make you a better player, it's about making yourselves stronger in the mind. If we play to our potential, we are a very strong side. Unfortunately, we didn't do that tonight.”

Jonny Bairstow, Man of the Match: “It's one of those days. A couple of those come off and it's your day. Many quality bowlers in the IPL and sometimes you've got to try and get them off their lengths. It's a completely different commodity, playing with England and playing here. Stats would suggest I quite enjoy opening the batting. The bats are very good, I must admit.”