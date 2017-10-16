Pick and stick with batsman at No 6: Steve Waugh

Bengaluru, October 16: Former captain Steve Waugh wants Australia's No 6 Test batsman to be given the entire summer to prove his credentials.

Filling the problematic position shapes as selectors' most difficult decision leading up to the Ashes, report cricket.com.au.

Some 20 men have batted at six in the Test side following Mike Hussey's retirement in 2013 - the most recent being Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright in Bangladesh.

Waugh, who is preparing for his annual Captain's Ride cycling event that raises funds for children with rare diseases, believes whoever is picked must play all five Tests against England.

"It's been a bit of a revolving door that position and it doesn't do anybody's confidence any good," Waugh told AAP.

"You'd like to think they will be given at least five Tests to prove themselves. Let's pick and stick."

Australia opted to 'pick and stick' with the role in the last home Ashes, when George Bailey played all five Tests, making important contributions such as the 28-run over he smashed James Anderson for, and key catches at short leg.

Waugh, who scored six of his 32 Test tons from No 6, expected the stand-out option to become clear during the early rounds of the JLT Sheffield Shield.

"There's 10 names I could throw up. It should be whoever does well in those Shield games," he said.

"Front of the queue are Maxwell and Cartwright ... but you could pull a name out of a hat right now."

Waugh noted the vast majority of Test newcomers at No 6 require some time to adjust.

"You've got to marshal the lower order, that takes a bit of skill and trust. You've got to know your game, you've got to be flexible - it all takes a bit of getting used to," he said.

"Particularly if you bat higher in Shield cricket. Not many Test players bat at No 6 for their state, so you're sort of out of position."

Regarding a likely outcome in the showpiece series, Waugh suggested Australia would win "3-1 or 4-1 if Ben Stokes isn't here."