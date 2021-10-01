Pink-Ball Test: Smriti Mandhana slams maiden ton before Australia make a comeback on rain-hit day 2

Mandhana - who batted brilliantly en route her first triple-figure mark in the longest format of the game - scored a valuable 127 to become the first woman from the country to slam a ton in a pink-ball Test. She's only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to slam a ton in a day-night Test.

Having ended the opening day at 131 for one of the one-off Test, Mandhana and her overnight batting partner Punam Raut resumed batting for Team India on day two.

The Goddess of the offside.

Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6am012nL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 1, 2021

The stylish left-handed opener, who was batting on a sublime 80 when inclement weather brought an early end to the opening day of their historic Test, smashed 22 boundaries and a maximum in her 212-ball knock.

Mandhana got a massive reprieve early on in the day when she was caught off a no-ball off Ellyse Perry's bowling. She made the most of the lifeline given to her and notched up the hundred with a four.

Historic moment in Indian Women's cricket - Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian Women to score a Test hundred in Australian soil.pic.twitter.com/HkJxFYTUHO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 1, 2021

The triple-figure mark didn't slow down her scoring as she continued to dispatch boundaries at will while Raut at the other end played a solid supporting role.

Ashleigh Gardner finally got Australia the breakthrough they were looking for as Mandhana fell for short mid-off trap, hitting it straight to Tahlia McGrath.

Mandhana's innings was elegance personified as she played those brilliant off-drives throughout her stay into the middle. She even forged a solid 93-run stand with her opening partner Shafali Verma before the teen batting sensation fell for 31 off Sophie Molineux.

Raut was the next batter to make the long walk back after Molineux induced an edge that Healy gobbled up behind the stumps. Though the umpire ruled it not out, Raut decided to walk despite the absence of DRS for the one-off Test.

Mithali Raj and debutant Yastika Bhatia took India to lunch at 230/3, having added 99 runs to their overnight score. India started the second session positively but Australia put the brakes on scoring with wickets of the two set batters.

Ellyse Perry was finally rewarded for her great bowling as Beth Mooney completed a stunning, low catch at gully to dismiss Bhatia. Six overs later, a mix-up between Raj and Deepti Sharma saw the former fall short of her crease with Annabel Sutherland getting the direct hit.

The play was halted soon and eventually called off after bad weather and persistent rain forced the players off the field. India finished the day on 276/5.