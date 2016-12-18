Players Dismissed on 199 in Test: Full List of Test Batsman Who Missed 200 by 1 Run

Chennai, Dec 18: India opener KL Rahul on Sunday (December 18) became latest victim of nervous 190's after unluckily getting dismissed at 199 here at Chennai.

Batting at 199, the 24-year-old Karnataka batsman tried to reach his maiden Test double quickly but lobbed an easy catch to cover point after completely misjudging Adil Rashid's delivery.

Just a ball before, Rahul had hit a four to reach 199. Perhaps the nervousness crept into the right-handers' mind which forced him to play a ball going outside the off-stumps.

Rahul's wicket stunned the crowd as well as the Indian dressing room that seemed relaxed until that point and preparing to cheer him up.

With this innings, Lokesh Rahul, thus, became the ninth batsman in the history of Test cricket to be dismissed at 199 and joined an unwanted league of batsmen.

He, thus, became only the second Indian batsman after Mohammad Azharuddin to be dismissed at 199.

Rahul joined the group of Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Azharuddin and Steve Smith to fell one short of the double ton.

Here is the list of batsman who were dismissed at 199 in test:

1. Mudassar Nazar (PAK) 199 vs India Faisalabad (24 Oct 1984)

2. Mohammed Azharuddin (INDIA) 199 v Sri Lanka, Kanpur (17 Dec 1986)

3. Matthew Elliott (AUS) 199 v England, Leeds (24 Jul 1997)

4. Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 199 v India, Colombo (SSC) (9 Aug 1997)

5. Steve Waugh (AUS) 199 v West Indies, Bridgetown (26 Mar 1999)

6. Younis Khan (PAK) 199 v India, Lahore (13 Jan 2006)

7. Ian Bell (ENG) 199 v South Africa, Lord's (10 Jul 2008)

8. Steve Smith (AUS) 199 v West Indies, Kingston (11 Jun 2015)

9. KL Rahul (INDIA) 199 v England, Chennai (Dec 18, 2016)

10. Angelo Mathews (SL) 199 v Bangladesh, Chattogram (today May 16, 2022)