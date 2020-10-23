Players returning from IPL allowed to train in Sydney during quarantine: Reports

The ESPNcricinfo website reported that New South Wales government and Cricket Australia have in principle struck a deal to allow Indian and Australian players returning from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to train in Sydney during the quarantine period.

The Indian team was initially supposed to land in Brisbane, but the Queensland state health authorities did not relax their 14-day quarantine rule to allow Virat Kohli and team to train during that period. The IPL 2020 will end on November 10 only.

The first two ODIs are set to be held on November 27 and 29 at the Sydney Cricket Ground before final game of the series in Canberra's Manuka Oval.

The first T20 will also be played in Canberra before the action returns to Sydney for the final two games.

The pink-ball Test will be played under lights at Adelaide from December 17 to 21. The Boxing Day Test from December 26 could also be held in Adelaide if the novel coronavieus (COVID-19) situation in Melbourne does not allow the authorities to host the game at the iconic MCG.

The New Year's Test in Sydney has been pushed ahead to January 7 to 11 before the teams travel to Brisbane for the fourth and final five-dayer from January 15.

The Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and the support staff led by head coach Ravi Shastri are likely to have a six-day quarantine in Dubai during the business end of the IPL 2020 before flying off to Australia.

India are set to travel to Australia with a jumbo squad comprising 23 to 25 playing members across formats, considering the requirements of the series to be played in bio-bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Control for Crcket in India (BCCI) is expected to be announce the squad for Australia tour this weekend.

The BCCI is also trying to work out the logistics to smoothly transfer the squad from one bio-bubble in the UAE to another in Australia.