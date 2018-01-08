Players, staff unhappiness forced me to step down: Ntini

Harare, January 8: Former South Africa pacer Mkhaya Ntini said he was forced to resign as the bowling coach of Zimbabwe after some members of the team disapproved of his training methods.

"The honest truth is that I didn't resign," said Ntini. "I received a text message from the MD, saying that he would like to talk to me. The first thing that he reminded me that we had a chat about four months ago regarding some of the players' unhappiness.

"Some of the players and the staff members went to see him and reported that they are not happy with the job I am doing and that the job that I was given was not meant for me."

"I don't regret anything about me going to Zimbabwe. When I took a decision of going to Zimbabwe, I knew what was needed," he said.

Ntini had taken over the reigns as Zimbabwe's bowling coach in February 2016 and signed a two-year contract.

Under his tenure, Zimbabwe had won the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July last year.

Earlier, in a statement released, Zimbabwe Cricket had confirmed Ntini's departure.

"It is with regret that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announces that Makhaya Ntini, the National Team Bowling Coach, has tendered his resignation from ZC, with immediate effect."

"While reluctantly accepting his resignation, ZC fully appreciates and respects the reasons behind Makhaya's decision, and wishes him all the very best for the future," it said.