Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ponting: Australia can win World Cup

By Opta
Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting
Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting

Melbourne, February 10: Australia are "absolutely" capable of winning the Cricket World Cup in England as star duo Steve Smith and David Warner prepare to return, according to assistant coach Ricky Ponting.

Former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner will see their ball-tampering suspensions end in March, with the World Cup scheduled to get underway in May.

Australia begin their campaign against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1, before games against West Indies, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

Ponting – who won three World Cups as a player – believes the return of Smith and Warner can lead Australia to glory.

"Absolutely," Ponting told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday (February 10) when asked if Australia could win the World Cup.

"India and England are probably the two standout teams right now, but if you add Warner and Smith back into that line-up then I think that team looks as strong as any.

"I am not just saying that because I am one of the coaches, I actually said it when I wasn't around the group.

"Conditions in England will suit our style of play ... I think Australia will be one of the main contenders for sure."

Ponting added: "Looking at our line-up now, there are potentially a few better players of spin in the middle order than what we had last year.

"The thing about English conditions is the wickets shouldn't spin too much throughout the World Cup.

"With the inclusion of two of the best one-day players in the world who have a lot of experience, all of a sudden the team starts looking a whole lot better.

"You will have guys that will handle a lot of pressure situations better because they have done it all before."

While Smith and Warner are set to return, there are injury concerns over pace duo Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood heading into the tournament.

"We went to World Cups with Michael Bevan injured, Darren Lehmann suspended, Warney went home and Jason Gillespie went home," said former captain Ponting, who was appointed assistant on Friday (February 8).

"World Cups very rarely run exactly to plan. All the planning right now is we will have all those guys in the squad and if we do, it looks as good as any squad on paper."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: ENG 231/4 (83.0 vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue