Post their ban, Smith stands to lose Rs 22.9 crore and Warner Rs 19.4 crore

ALSO READ: I NEED TO CHANGE LEHMANN

While Smith and Warner will miss international cricket for 12 months, Bancroft was suspended for nine months. Of course, the three men have four days to appeal their ban.

Cricket has been known as a gentleman's game. It's a game that I believe should be played in the purest form. Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 28, 2018

If their ban continues, then Smith, Warner and Bancroft will miss serious international action (12 Tests, 26 ODIs, 10 T20Is) and their wallet too will be much lighter. More Smith and Warner than Bancroft because of their high profile nature.

Both Smith and Warner have been stepped down the post of captains of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Subsequently, the BCCI has also banned them from playing in the IPL.

Key findings and sanctions from the Cape Town investigation have been announced https://t.co/aWf8M0YSB9 — Cricket Australia (@CAComms) March 28, 2018

So, apart from their reputation, Warner and Smith are set to lose much more in the days to come. So, the Australian duo might have to put on hold some of their plans as fat bucks will not be on their way any soon.

Mykhel takes a look at what Smith and Warner set to miss in terms of cricket and money.

CRICKETING ACTION

IPL: April-May 2018

Tour of England (5 ODIs. 1 T20I): June 2018

Tour of Zimbabwe (1 Test. 3 ODIs): June-July 2018

Bangladesh in Australia (2 Tests. 3 ODIs): August-September 2018

Series against Pakistan in UAE (5 ODIs, 1 T20I): October 2018

SA in Australia (5 ODIs. 3 T20Is): October-November 2018

India in Australia (4 Tests): November 2018-January 2019

Sri Lanka in Australia (2 Tests. 3 T20Is): January 2019

New Zealand in Australia (TBA): February 2019

Australia in India (5 ODIs. 2 T20Is): February 2019

Series against Pakistan (3 Tests): March 2019

DRAINING BANK BALANCE (Approx. Figures)

Match fees

Smith: Rs 2.9 crore

Warner: Rs 2.9 crore

Central Contract

Smith: Rs 7.5 crore

Warner: Rs 4 crore

IPL

Smith: Rs 12.5 crore

Warner: Rs 12.5 crore

TOTAL

Smith: Rs 22.9 crore

Warner: Rs 19.4 crore