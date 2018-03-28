Cricket

Post their ban, Smith stands to lose Rs 22.9 crore and Warner Rs 19.4 crore

The ban by CA could affect the finance of Steve Smith
The ban by CA could affect the finance of Steve Smith

Bengaluru, March 28: Cricket Australia on Wednesday (March 28) slapped bans of varying duration on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for their involvement in the Cape Town ball tampering scandal.

While Smith and Warner will miss international cricket for 12 months, Bancroft was suspended for nine months. Of course, the three men have four days to appeal their ban.

If their ban continues, then Smith, Warner and Bancroft will miss serious international action (12 Tests, 26 ODIs, 10 T20Is) and their wallet too will be much lighter. More Smith and Warner than Bancroft because of their high profile nature.

David Warner too could find the CA ban affecting his bank balance
David Warner too could find the CA ban affecting his bank balance

Both Smith and Warner have been stepped down the post of captains of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Subsequently, the BCCI has also banned them from playing in the IPL.

So, apart from their reputation, Warner and Smith are set to lose much more in the days to come. So, the Australian duo might have to put on hold some of their plans as fat bucks will not be on their way any soon.

Mykhel takes a look at what Smith and Warner set to miss in terms of cricket and money.

CRICKETING ACTION

IPL: April-May 2018

Tour of England (5 ODIs. 1 T20I): June 2018

Tour of Zimbabwe (1 Test. 3 ODIs): June-July 2018

Bangladesh in Australia (2 Tests. 3 ODIs): August-September 2018

Series against Pakistan in UAE (5 ODIs, 1 T20I): October 2018

SA in Australia (5 ODIs. 3 T20Is): October-November 2018

India in Australia (4 Tests): November 2018-January 2019

Sri Lanka in Australia (2 Tests. 3 T20Is): January 2019

New Zealand in Australia (TBA): February 2019

Australia in India (5 ODIs. 2 T20Is): February 2019

Series against Pakistan (3 Tests): March 2019

DRAINING BANK BALANCE (Approx. Figures)

Match fees

Smith: Rs 2.9 crore

Warner: Rs 2.9 crore

Central Contract

Smith: Rs 7.5 crore

Warner: Rs 4 crore

IPL

Smith: Rs 12.5 crore

Warner: Rs 12.5 crore

TOTAL

Smith: Rs 22.9 crore

Warner: Rs 19.4 crore

Story first published: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 22:07 [IST]
