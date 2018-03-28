BCCI bans Steve Smith, David Warner from IPL 2018 following suspension over ball-tampering scandal

CA bans Smith, Warner for 12 months | Warner Steps down as SRH captain

The BCCI in a release said, "The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday took cognizance of the developments in the ball tampering incident involving Cricket Australia contracted cricketers - Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft."

"The CoA, in consultation with BCCI Acting President Mr CK Khanna, IPL Chairman Mr Rajeev Shukla and BCCI Acting Hon. Secretary Mr Amitabh Choudhary, has decided to ban Smith and Warner with immediate effect from participation in IPL 2018," added the release.

"The BCCI hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the Spirit of Cricket and Code of Conduct for Players and Match Officials," added the report.

The board has allowed the concerned IPL franchises with replacement players. Smith was retained by Rajasthan Royals while Warner was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of Rs 12.5 crore ahead of the auction.

"The franchises will get replacements for the players as they (David Warner and Steve Smith) will not be allowed to play this year," Rajiv Shukla, IPL chairman, told media persons.

Smith had already stepped down as the captain of Rajasthan while Warner on Wednesday tendered his resignation as the skipper of Hyderabad.

Smith, Warner, Bancroft are allowed to play Grade cricket but will not be able to represent their respective states. A source indicated to Mykhel that Smith has already requested Royals to cancel his contract so that he can take a break while Hyderabad franchise wished to approach BCCI and IPL Governing Council for the inclusion of Warner as a player. But the decision of the board would put an end to Sunrisers' plea.