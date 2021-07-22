Prasad's revelation: Greg Chappell told Deepak Chahar to quit cricket and find another job

The 28-year-old Chahar played a match-winning knock in the series-clinching second ODI win against Sri Lanka. Prasad was referring to the time when Chappell was appointed Rajasthan Cricket Academy's Director of Cricket by former IPL chief Lalit Modi after he resigned from India coach's position.

"Deepak Chahar was rejected by Greg Chappell at RCA for his height and told to look at a different occupation. And he singlehandedly won a match with not even his primary skills," Prasad tweeted.

"Moral of the story- Believe in yourself and don't take overseas coaches too seriously," said the 51-year-old Prasad who played 33 Tests with 96 wickets between 1996 and 2001.

Primarily a right-arm medium pacer, Chahar, coming out at number eight, hit an 82-ball 69 not out to help India notch up a three-wicket win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

"There are of course exceptions but with such wonderful talent in India, it's time that teams and franchisees consider having Indian coaches and mentors as much as possible," Prasad noted.

Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar revived Indian innings in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo after they were left reeling at 193 for 7, and staring at a certain defeat.

The victory helped India clinch the ODI series 2-0 with a match to go that will be played on Friday (July 23). India will be aiming to make it 3-0 on the morrow. India has not lost a one-day series agaisnt Sri Lanka since 1997 and the team under Shikhar Dhawan maintained that proud record with a triumph here.