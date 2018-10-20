Praveen Kumar retires from all forms of cricket

"It's been a great journey. It's been a great life. With a heavy heart I want to say gud bye to my 1st love #CricketMeriJaan But the test cap no 268 nd ODI 170 will be mine till indian cricket era will continue... Thankyou @BCCI nd @UPCACricket for helping me to live up my drea," Praveen wrote on his Twitter handle.

Praveen, 32, made his international debut in the fifth ODI against Pakistan in Jaipur in 2007 and in that match he went wicketless from 10 overs and scored 12 runs. He has played six Tests, all away from home against England and the West Indies, and took 27 wickets while he plucked 77 wickets wickets 68 ODIs. But his last Test was against England at Birmingham in 2011 and the last ODI was against Pakistan at Dhaka in 2012.

He did not have much pace but his ability to swing the ball both ways made him a key member in the limited over matches under MS Dhoni's reign as India captain.

"I have no regrets. Dil sey khela, dil sey bowling daala (I played and bowled with my heart). There are good bowlers waiting in the wings back in UP and I don't want their careers to be affected. Mein kheloonga toh ek ka jagah jayega, (If I play, one spot would go); it's important to think of other players' future as well. My time is over and I have accepted it. I'm happy and thankful to god for giving me this chance," Praveen was quoted as saying by the The Indian Express.

Praveen won't be giving up the sport however, as he has decided to play only for ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) and hopes to become a bowling coach in the future.

"I want to become a bowling coach. People know that I have this knowledge. I think it's an area which I can work dil se, I can pass on this experience to the young ones," he said.

"I have decided to retire from cricket. The decision is not taken in haste, I gave a thought over it and I felt it was a right time to say goodbye to the sport which gave me so much. I want to thank my family, BCCI, UPCA, Rajeev (Shukla) sir for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams," Praveen said.