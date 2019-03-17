Prithvi Shaw ready to bat at any position in India's limited-overs squad

About his experience in the Indian dressing room, the Mumbaikar was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have learnt a lot. I mean I was a bit nervous when I first entered that (Indian) dressing room with players having 10 years of experience sitting in front of me. When the skipper and coach said that there are no seniors or juniors, you then kind of open up and irritate them with your questions."

Shaw suffered an ankle injury during a warm-up game in Australia which ruled him out of the entire Test series and he quashed the rumours that he wasn't working hard on his rehab.

"No one told me anything about not working hard. I wanted to play but got injured. I thought I could play the third Test (in Melbourne) but then the progress of recovery was slow.

"If you have had a look at my ankle, you would have known that it was really painful. The ankle wasn't healing quickly and I had to return," he explained.

Shaw though praised the facilities at the National Cricket Academy as he went through the rehab in Bengaluru before joining his Mumbai teammates for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"I mean everything was perfect over there (NCA). I did a lot of sessions there. I was working to get fit before Mushtaq Ali T20 as I wanted to get used to the T20 format and then go to the IPL. That's how I had planned my two months of rehab. Trainers and physio were very committed," he revealed.

As the No. 4 spot is up for grabs in Team India, the youngster - who traditionally opens the innings - believes he's ready for whatever role he's given in the team.

"For India, it is all about whatever number they want me to bat and not the other way round. When I open the innings in limited overs, my mindset is different. Two men outside 30-yard circle, powerplay overs.

"But when I am going down the order, it will obviously change. I watch a lot of experienced players. I watch if I go at No 5, what will I do there. It's all about mindset, how you approach that situation," he said.