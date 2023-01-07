Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan bags fourteen awards in the MCA Awards ceremony

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) held its annual award function on January 6 at the MCA Club BKC in Mumbai.

Three players dominated the awards section- Prithvi Shaw, Dhawal Kulkarni and Sarfaraz Khan.

Prithvi Shaw bags Nine MCA Awards:

Prithvi Shaw bagged Nine awards in the ceremony. He has been a prolific batter for Mumbai in the domestic circuit and was rewarded for his batting supremacy across all formats.

"I just want people to feel like they can achieve something great in their lives. We all go through rough times. You've got to believe in yourself. And if you believe, you will achieve it," Prithvi wrote on Instagram.

Sarfaraz Khan gets Five MCA Awards:

Sarfaraz Khan has been in immense touch with Mumbai of late. The wicketkeeper batter has scored runs galore in the domestic competitions and was the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy in 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. He won the Late Shri SV Rajadyaksha Trophy for that.

He scored 928 runs in 2019-20 season and amassed 982 runs last season. The batter has already scored 403 runs this season with an average of 100.75, which includes two hundreds coming against Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Sarfaraz has racked up 12 hundreds in just 35 first-class matches and got some prestigious awards on Friday for his amazing run of form. He won the Dattu Phadkar Award for Ranji Cricketer of the Year 2019-20 and 2021-22, and also got a special award for the fastest century in 2021-22.

The player posted an Instagram photo of his with the awards-

Dhawal Kulkarni takes home Seven MCA Awards:

Dhawal Kulkarni also received seven awards on the night. He got multiple awards for his Ranji Trophy victorious campaigns with Mumbai, while also getting an award for being the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy in the 2017-18 season.

The veteran picked up 21 wickets for Mumbai in that season as Mumbai reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.