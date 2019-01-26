Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'Proud' Paine says Australia still have lots to work on

By Opta
Australia - cropped

Brisbane, January 26: Tim Paine is proud of the way a youthful Australia team dismantled Sri Lanka in the first Test in Brisbane, but knows they are still "not anywhere near the finished product".

Pat Cummins claimed 10 wickets in a Test for the first time in his career as Australia completed an innings-and-40-run victory inside three days, dismissing Sri Lanka for 144 and 139.

Debutant Jhye Richardson also impressed with five scalps across the match, while Marnus Labuschagne (81) and Travis Head (84) were chiefly responsible for Australia reaching 323 in their only innings.

"Seven of our 14 players were 25 or under and I thought the way we went about it was excellent, particularly our bowling group," said the hosts' skipper Paine in a post-match news conference.

"I just said , if we execute like that with the ball and field the way we did, we'll have success against a lot of teams on a lot of different surfaces.

"Any Test team that you can beat in three days, it's a huge effort. For a young group it's really pleasing.

"No doubt it will do confidence the world of good, but we're not anywhere near the finished product. We're a long way off where we want to be. We've still got some work to do in all departments."

Paine hailed the "outstanding" discipline of Cummins and Richardson, describing the former as "relentless with his line and length".

However, it was another frustrating Test for the out-of-sorts Mitchell Starc, who returned match figures of 2-98, though Paine is backing the left-armer to regain his best form.

"We've known for a long time what we're going to get with Starcy. Sometimes he can be a little bit erratic, but when he's on he's literally the best in the world," Paine added.

"We're pretty confident that his best is not too far away. He's going okay. He's working really hard. I've seen him doing quite a bit extra than what I have in the past, so clearly he knows he's not at his best. He's working hard to get that.

"Anyone in any level of cricket goes through some times when it doesn't go your way and it's a bit harder than what it has been. Mitchell Starc is the type of bowler who is one wicket, one spell away from being devastating again, so we're hopeful that's really close."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: SAS 2 - 0 CAG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue