PSL 2020 Play-offs: 21 foreign stars, including Faf du Plessis, confirm participation

Du Plessis has played 255 international matches for Proteas including 47 T20Is. The top-order batsman has last featured for Chennai Super League in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). In 13 games for CSK this season, Du Plessis scored 449 runs at an average of 40.87 with four half-centuries.

"I am very excited to join Peshawar Zalmi for the playoff stage games of PSL. I have fond memories of playing in Pakistan when I toured with the ICC World XI in 2017 and I am sure this experience, although different due to Covid-19, will be a memorable one as well," the right-handed batsman said in a statement.

Du Plessis will represent Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement player for Kieron Pollard, who will be in New Zealand with the West Indies side. Besides du Plessis, Cameron Delport (Karachi Kings), Dane Vilas, David Wiese (both Lahore Qalandars), Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir (both Multan Sultans) and Hardus Viljoen (Peshawar Zalmi are the other South Africa players who will be in action in the tournament.

Six England cricketers, led by Alex Hales and James Vince, have also shown their commitment to continue to feature in the PSL. Hales and Vince will be in Karachi Kings' and Multan Sultan's colours respectively, while the other four England players are Samit Patel (Lahore Qalandars), Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara (both Multan Sultans) and Liam Livingstone (Peshawar Zalmi).

Out of four West Indies players, two - Chadwick Walton and Sherfane Rutherford - will appear for Karachi, while two - Carlos Brathwaite and Daren Sammy - will represent Peshawar Zalmi. Rutherford will replace Chris Jordan, who will be in South Africa with the England side.

Bangladesh will be represented in the PSL 2020 playoffs by Tamim Iqbal (Lahore Qalandars) and Mahmudullah (Multan Sultans). PSL 2020 was the first event to be held entirely in Pakistan since its inception in 2016.

The fifth edition commenced in Karachi on February 20 before the coronavirus halted the event on March 17. Apart from Karachi and Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan were the two other venues to host 30 of the 34 matches.