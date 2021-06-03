PSL 2021: Andre Russell of Quetta Gladiators reveals mental health struggles inside bio-bubble

"I think it's taking a toll on myself. I can't talk for any other player, or coaches or anyone that goes through this whole quarantine stuff. But it's definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, in a room locked in, you can't go out for a walk, you can't go certain places, you can't socialise, it's different," Russell told Geo News.

"But at the end of the day, I'm not being ungrateful, I'm grateful that we're still playing, we're still doing our job. So it's tough for us. But even though we prepared for it, it still takes a toll. So, for me, I like to have a bike or something in my room so that I can get my heart rate up. I would utilise the space that I have, go on the floor, do some push-ups. For some exercise, I use stuff in the room to just get something done," he added.

The all-rounder said the experience of playing in UAE this time would be a bit different because players will have to acclimatise quickly as soon as they come out of quarantine before the PSL 2021 resumes.

"I have played in hot conditions before. But I was in competition, playing games, having proper net sessions and back and forth, getting used to the condition, and fully acclimatised. However, in this case, it's going to be a bit different where we are in quarantine and then we just gonna get out and have a few practice sessions and then go straight into the games," said Russell.

"The night won't be as bad as the day games but if it's a day game, we just have to be up for the challenge. We are professionals, so we have to condition our minds to deal with the heat and the weather," he added.

After the PSL 2021 concludes, Russell will join the West Indies squad for the T20I series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan at home in June and July.