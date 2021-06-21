PSL 2021 Eliminator: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Dream11, Possible Playing 11, India timing, Match predic

The winners of PSL 2021 Eliminator will advance to the Qualifier 2 where they will face the losers of the Qualifier 1 match, which will be played at 6.30 PM IST at the same venue, between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans for a place in the PSL 2021 final.

With two equally balanced squads locking horns, this match could offer some sparks and join the fun through MyKhel Dream11 tips, Possible Playing 11, India timing and match prediction details.

1. Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (Captain), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

2. Possible playing 11

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (Captain), Mohammad Amir, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan, Sameen Gul.

3. Dream 11

Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Danish Aziz, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Irfan, Muhammad Ilyas.

4. TV info

The PSL 2021 Eliminator between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will be played at 11.30 PM IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Monday (June 21). The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming is on at Sony LIV.

5. Match prediction

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi are equally strong sides but Kings have a slight upper hand.