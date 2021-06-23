PSL 2021 final: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi: Dream11, Playing 11, India timing, Live streaming, Prediction

On the contrary, this is Sultan's first PSL final and they will be eager to lace their maiden appearance with a title. This clash has the trappings of a thriller and join the fun through MyKhel Dream11 prediction, possible playing 11 etc.

1. Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain, Wk), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (Wk), Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.

2. Possible Playing 11

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (Wk), Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Amad Butt, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Mohammad Irfan, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain. WK), Shoaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani.

3. Dream 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Jonathan Wells, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani.

4. TV Info

The PSL 2021 final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will aired live on Sony Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Sony LIV. The match starts at 9.30 PM IST.

5. Match prediction

This is the fight of equals but Multan Sultans might just have a slight edge in the title clash.