PSL 2021: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Possible Playing 11, Live streaming

The match will be streamed live in India by Sony LIV from 7.30 PM IST and Karachi Kings will be eager to start well in their quest for a maiden PSL title. It will be an evenly matched contest as both the sides have some excellent impact players.

The Multan outfit has skipper and wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and the explosive Windies opener Johnson Charles and middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer. Left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir and South Africa leggie Imran Tahir add edge to their bowling attack.

The presence of Babar Azam makes Karachi Kings a totally different outfit and they also have Martin Guptill and Chadwick Walton adding meat to their batting. Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera too should make it to the Playing 11.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (Captain), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik.

Possible Playing 11

Multan Sultans: Johnson Charles, Shan Masood, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Maqsood, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammed Waseem, Imran Tahir, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptill, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Qasim Akram.

Dream11

Johnson Charles, Martin Guptill, Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Rizwan, Thisara Perera, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Waseem, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.