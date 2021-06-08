PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Possible playing 11, Live streaming

The match will be streamed live in India by Sony LIV from 11.30 PM IST. Lahore Qalandars, who has six points from 4 matches, hold a thin edge in the match over Zalmi because of the presence of Afghanistan super star Rashid Khan, who can contribute both with ball and bat. Pacer Shaheen Afridi too will be a key player for them.

And they have experience in the form of Mohammad Hafeez, James Faulkner, Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman. That said, Zalmi too have some good players like captain and left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Kamran Akmal, experienced Shoaib Malik etc.

The young Imam-ul-Haq would like to rediscover his scoring ways through PSL 2021 with Zalmi and chart his way back to the Pakistan squad.

1. Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Sr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf, Usman Khawaja,

2. Possible Playing 11

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Amad Butt, David Miller, Kamran Akmal (Wk), Mohammad Imran, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Mohammad Irfan, Fidel Edwards.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk (injured) or Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Sohail Akhtar (Captain), James Faulkner, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

3. Dream11

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Akmal, James Faulkner, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan.