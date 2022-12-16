PSL 2023: Full squad list of six teams after PSL draft

The PSL draft was held on December 15 and teams have acquired their picks ahead of the auction.

Wanindu Hasaranga, David Miller, Alex Hales were among the international players that were picked during the draft.

Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman were roped in during the Platinum round of picks. Lahore Qalandars signed Zaman in the Platinum category for the seventh successive year, while Quetta Gladiators chose Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. South African star David Miller went to Multan Sultans. Karachi Kings opted for Matthew Wade while Islamabad United went with Alex Hales. Peshawar Zalmi, the last team in the draft pick, went for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Imran Tahir (Kings), Naseem Shah (Gladiators), Rovman Powell (Zalmi) were the other notable draft picks in the second round of Platinum picks.

PSL 2023 Current Squads:

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Alex Hales (England), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (England), Mubasir Khan

Karachi Kings:

Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade (Australia), Imran Tahir (South Africa), James Vince (New Zealand), James Fuller (England), Andrew Tye (Australia), Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Irfan Khan Niazi, Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Mohammad Umar

Lahore Qalandars:

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese (Namibia), Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook (England), Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Liam Dawson (England), Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox (England), Jalat Khan

Multan Sultans:

Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David (Australia), Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller (South Africa), Josh Little (Ireland), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Adil Rashid (England), Arafat Minhas

Quetta Gladiators:

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy (England), Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq (Afghanistan), Umar Akmal, Will Smeed (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Naseem Shah, Odean Smith (West Indies), Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Omair Bin Yousuf

Peshawar Zalmi:

Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore (England), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Rovman Powell (West Indies), Mujeeb ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Sufyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)