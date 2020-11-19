Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pulls out plague LPL 2020 | Now, Lasith Malinga opts out of Lanka Premier League

By
Lasith Malinga opts out of Lanka Premier League
Lasith Malinga opts out of Lanka Premier League

Colombo, November 19: Legendary Lasith Malinga has pulled out of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020. The Sri Lanka pacer, who is famous for his lethal yorkers, has pulled out a week ahead of the tournament's start date, citing inadequate preparation time.

The right-arm pacer was one of Galle Gladiators' marquee players and was expected to captain the side.

"Since the West Indies series early this year, I haven't had any cricket, and there hasn't been any training for me at all. When the draft happened last month, I thought there would be about three weeks of training before the LPL, but there has been nothing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Malinga as saying.

"They are only having us come to Hambantota this week, and even there they are asking us to do three days of quarantine. It's not easy for a bowler to play at a high level without training. At the LPL, they also have matches on back-to-back days. So, I decided not to play the tournament," the Sri Lankan pacer added.

Meanwhile, Plunkett and Gayle were set to join former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the Kandy Tuskers before they opted out of the tournament.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16.

More LANKA PREMIER LEAGUE News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Saha close to regaining full fitness
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More