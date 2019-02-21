Pulwama terror attack: BCCI may ask ICC to ban Pakistan from ICC World Cup 2019

As per an India Today report, in an internal communication to the BCCI, Rai asked Johri that the letter to convey India's mood that it is not in a mood to engage in any cricket with Pakistan. The BCCI CEO has drafted a letter after approval from Rai.

'India-Pakistan World Cup tie in biggest demand'

A TOI report quoted sources as saying, "In the light of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, the Board is of the view that the ICC should ban Pakistan from participating."

Johri would be representing BCCI in an ICC meet starting February 27 and discuss the matter further.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that CoA member, Diana Edulji is not in favour of BCCI asking ICC to ban Pakistan in the tournament. Edulji and Rai would meet on Friday to discuss the future course of action.

India-Pakistan WC tie boycott: Who said, what

The demand to ban the World Cup tie between India and Pakistan is rising after senior India cricketer Harbhajan Singh suggested in the wake of the ghastly Pulwama terror attack. 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the terror attack which was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Echoing the sentiments of his one-time teammate Harbhajan, former India captain Sourav Ganguly called for severing all sporting ties with Pakistan.

Ganguly said that not playing Pakistan in one group league tie in the upcoming World Cup will not affect India's chances. However, Ganguly didn't elaborate whether the protest should be symbolic for one game or India should forfeit if they happen to meet Pakistan in semi-final or final.

"This is a 10-team World Cup and each team plays matches against every other team and I feel if India doesn't play a match in the World Cup, it won't be an issue," Ganguly told India TV.

"I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But personally, I feel a strong message should be sent," Ganguly added.

Ganguly said India should cut off all ties with the neighbouring country.

"And, whatever reactions came from the people of India...was right. There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident. I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but should cut all ties with them," Ganguly said.

(With inputs from PTI)