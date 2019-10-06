R Ashwin becomes joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets, equals Muttiah Muralitharan's record

On day five of the Visakhapatnam Test against South Africa, the Tamil Nadu cricketer disturbed the timber of Theunis de Bruyn to claim his 350th scalp in 66 Tests and equalled Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan's record.

The 33-year-old, who made his comeback in this Test match, picked up a seven-for in the first innings to claim his career's 27th five-wicket haul and 21st on the Indian soil.

Ashwin was the fastest to reach 300 Test wickets as he took 54 Tests to achieve the feat, breaking Dennis Lillee's 56-Test mark. Ashwin is also the fifth Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets in Tests after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417) and Zaheer Khan (311).

Fastest to 350 Test wickets:

66 Tests - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)/R Ashwin (IND)

69 Tests - Richard Hadlee (NZ)/D Steyn (SA)

70 Tests - Dennis Lillee (AUS)

74 Tests - Glenn McGrath (AUS)

75 Tests - Malcolm Marshall (WI)/ Rangana Herath (SL)