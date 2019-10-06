Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

R Ashwin becomes joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets, equals Muttiah Muralitharan's record

By
R Ashwin becomes joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets, equals Muttiah Muralitharans record

Visakhapatnam, Oct 6: India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday (October 6) achieved yet another milestone as he became the joint-fastest to reach 350 Test wickets.

On day five of the Visakhapatnam Test against South Africa, the Tamil Nadu cricketer disturbed the timber of Theunis de Bruyn to claim his 350th scalp in 66 Tests and equalled Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan's record.

Rohit Sharma becomes 6th India batsman to score hundred in each innings

The 33-year-old, who made his comeback in this Test match, picked up a seven-for in the first innings to claim his career's 27th five-wicket haul and 21st on the Indian soil.

Ashwin was the fastest to reach 300 Test wickets as he took 54 Tests to achieve the feat, breaking Dennis Lillee's 56-Test mark. Ashwin is also the fifth Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets in Tests after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417) and Zaheer Khan (311).

India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st Test: Ashwin fifer negates Elgar, De Kock hundreds on Day 3

Ashwin: I stopped watching cricket, reveals interest in archaeology, books

Fastest to 350 Test wickets:

66 Tests - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)/R Ashwin (IND)

69 Tests - Richard Hadlee (NZ)/D Steyn (SA)

70 Tests - Dennis Lillee (AUS)

74 Tests - Glenn McGrath (AUS)

75 Tests - Malcolm Marshall (WI)/ Rangana Herath (SL)

More R ASHWIN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue