Cricket R Ashwin Registers for ILT20 Auction, Eyes New Chapter Abroad: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 20:04 [IST]

Indian spin great Ravichandran Ashwin has officially put his name forward for the International League T20 (ILT20) auction, scheduled for September 30 in Dubai. As reported by Cricbuzz, the organisers have received his application and are completing the registration process.

Confirming the development, Ashwin told the website: "I have sent my name for the ILT20 auction. Hopefully, I will have a buyer."

This marks a significant moment for the league, which will conduct an IPL-style auction for the first time since its launch in January 2023. Until now, ILT20 had functioned on a draft system. At 38, Ashwin-who recently retired from all formats of Indian cricket-will be one of the marquee names on the roster. His presence would be a major boost for the competition, especially given his popularity with Indian fans, the largest audience base for the sport.

If picked, Ashwin would become the most high-profile Indian cricketer to feature in the UAE-based tournament. So far, only Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, and Ambati Rayudu have represented India in the league. Current BCCI rules bar active Indian men's players from participating in overseas T20 tournaments to safeguard the IPL's exclusivity and value.

Ashwin had already hinted at pursuing opportunities in global leagues while announcing his retirement from Indian cricket. In his farewell message, he wrote: "Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me #cricketforlife."

With five of the six franchises in ILT20 owned by Indian business groups, Ashwin's entry could well turn into one of the biggest stories of this year's auction.