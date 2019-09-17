R Ashwin turns 33: Cricketing fraternity and fans greet India off-spinner on his birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17: Wishes poured in on social media as senior India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin turned 33 on Tuesday (September 17). The veteran Tamil Nadu off-spinner is one of the all-time greats in Test cricket. Ashwin was born on September 17 in 1986 in Chennai.
Ashwin has created several records and touched various milestones in his international cricket career. Hailed as one of the all-time greats of Test cricket Ashwin has gone out of favour in limited-overs format but he still remains a vital cog in the longer format of the game.
Ashwin has also evolved as a brilliant batsman in the middle order. The cricketer has notched up four centuries in Test cricket apart from picking up 342 wickets.
Ashwin made his international debut in 2010 and the tall spinner from Chennai hasn't looked back ever since. In the year 2016, the off-spinner pipped his Test captain Virat Kohli to win the ICC Test Cricketer and ICC Cricketer of the Year Award for a superlative show in the 2015-16 season.
Ashwin, who is an engineer by profession and cricketer by choice, has been the fastest Indian cricketer to claim 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, and 300 Test wickets.
Here's how the cricketing fraternity and fans greeted Ashwin on his birthday:
BCCI
Test wicket No. 100 ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2019
Test wicket No. 200 ✅
Test wicket No. 300 ✅
Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 🎉🎉 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7xJB4JQ8Bz
ICC
3️⃣4️⃣2️⃣ Test wickets— ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2019
1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ ODI wickets
2️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ T20 wickets
Happy birthday to Ravi Ashwin! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/PPRajrdzcC
Cheteshwar Pujara
Wish you a great birthday brother @ashwinravi99. 🙂 Hope to see you soon as winter is coming. 😉 pic.twitter.com/0rhU9LwSoM— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 17, 2019
Kings XI Punjab
Ash-winning hearts! ❤️— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 17, 2019
Fastest to 3⃣0⃣0⃣ Test wickets! 🙌#SaddaPunjab @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/w1kul9GqWn
Parthiv Patel
Happy birthday ash..have a good one buddy...@ashwinravi99— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) September 17, 2019
Russel Arnold
Dei @ashwinravi99 Happy Birthday da .. hope you have a Kalachifying day .. all the best !!!— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 17, 2019
Mayank Agarwal
Happy nameday to the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the Indian Cricket Team, @ashwinravi99!— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 17, 2019
Hope you have a fabulous birthday! 🎂
This is how fans greeted Ashwin on his birthday
Happy Birthday R Ashwin... A cerebral bowler and an arrestingly articulate man..This is the best ball of his international career, IMO. Tell me what you do think of it. @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/GKV5V66glQ— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 17, 2019
Ashwin Dismissed Smith and took his wickets ' tally to 79 '. This is the most number of wickets by a bolwer in a home season. fastest ever 300th test wickets. @ICC cricketer of the year 2016!!👏— Tanuj Kumar Singh (@TanujKumarSin17) September 17, 2019
Happy Birthday, India's Legend @ashwinravi99 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sPC5ueWDjf
HAPPY BIRTHDAY R.ASHWIN pic.twitter.com/7DuoRsEfHl— Premkumar (@Premkum78287961) September 17, 2019
Happy happy birthday @ashwinravi99 bro...hav a great year ahead....keep knocking down more wickets...god bless :)— VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) September 16, 2019
Wishing you a very happy birthday @ashwinravi99 - always admire your courage to experiment. May those translate into more success on and off the field. Have an awesome one 👍 #HappyBirthdayAshwin— RK (@RK_sports) September 17, 2019
#HappyBirthdayAshwin @ashwinravi99 Anna you mean the world to us. We love you to the moon and back. #AshwinArmy pic.twitter.com/tElHZpQjOz— AshwinArmy (@AshwinArmy_Fans) September 16, 2019
