Cricket
R Ashwin turns 33: Cricketing fraternity and fans greet India off-spinner on his birthday

By
R Ashwin turns 33: Cricketing fraternity and fans greet India off-spinner

New Delhi, Sep 17: Wishes poured in on social media as senior India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin turned 33 on Tuesday (September 17). The veteran Tamil Nadu off-spinner is one of the all-time greats in Test cricket. Ashwin was born on September 17 in 1986 in Chennai.

Ashwin has created several records and touched various milestones in his international cricket career. Hailed as one of the all-time greats of Test cricket Ashwin has gone out of favour in limited-overs format but he still remains a vital cog in the longer format of the game.

Ashwin has also evolved as a brilliant batsman in the middle order. The cricketer has notched up four centuries in Test cricket apart from picking up 342 wickets.

Ashwin made his international debut in 2010 and the tall spinner from Chennai hasn't looked back ever since. In the year 2016, the off-spinner pipped his Test captain Virat Kohli to win the ICC Test Cricketer and ICC Cricketer of the Year Award for a superlative show in the 2015-16 season.

Ashwin, who is an engineer by profession and cricketer by choice, has been the fastest Indian cricketer to claim 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, and 300 Test wickets.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity and fans greeted Ashwin on his birthday:

BCCI

ICC

Cheteshwar Pujara

Kings XI Punjab

Parthiv Patel

Russel Arnold

Mayank Agarwal

This is how fans greeted Ashwin on his birthday

Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
