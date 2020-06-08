Racism is not okay, speak out athletes, says England fast bowler Jofra Archer

Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25, triggering outrage and protests across the world.

"I'm very glad the Black Lives Matter campaign has got as vocal as this," Archer, who was racially abused by a fan during a Test against New Zealand in November last year, wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"As an individual, I've always been one for speaking out, especially if something bothers you. My personal view is that you should never keep things bottled up, because racism is not okay," he wrote.

Archer has played seven tests and 14 one-day internationals for England and has lauded the team for its diversity.

"We all live in the country and if you are English, you have as much right to play as anyone else," the 25-year-old added.

"There was a picture ... of me, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid hugging in celebration during the 2019 World Cup. It told you everything you need to know about our team," said Archer.

Former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding, who took 249 wickets from 60 Tests for West Indies between 1975 and 1987, said individual sports need not worry about racism.

"You will get racism, people will shout things at cricket grounds, football grounds, wherever, you can't stamp out racism by tackling individual sports, you have to tackle the society," the 66-year-old said

"It is the people from the society who go to these grounds and shout racist slogans or racist abuse at people. You have to tackle it from the society itself, not the sport.

"Fine, sports can have their rules and regulations under which you enter the ground, that's just a plaster on the sore. The people in the society have got to understand that it is unacceptable, and when you tackle it in the society itself, it will not spill over in sport," said Holding.