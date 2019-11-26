Cricket
Racist abuse of Archer against everything Kiwis are about: Williamson

By Pti

Wellington, November 26: A shocked New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has apologised to England pacer Jofra Archer for the alleged racist abuse he faced during a Test match in Mount Maunganui, saying the incident was "against everything that Kiwis are about".

Archer has alleged that one spectator hurled racial insults at him at the end of the first Test, which England lost by an innings and 65 runs on Monday (November 25). His assertion prompted New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to offer an apology and start an investigation.

New Zealand Cricket to apologise to Archer after England bowler suffers racist abuse

"It's certainly against everything that we as Kiwis are about, and I certainly hope that nothing like that ever happens again," Williamson told 'Stuff.co.nz'.

"I can only apologise on behalf of Kiwis to Jofra, not only from our team and how we look to conduct ourselves, but what we expect of Kiwis in general," he added.

Archer claims he was racially abused in England defeat

Williamson asserted that New Zealand is a respectful multi-cultural society in which racial abuse has no place.

"It's a horrific thing. In a country, and a setting where it is very much multi-cultural, it's something we need to put to bed quickly and hope nothing like that ever happens again. It certainly won't if there's any influence we can have on it," he said.

"Was I shocked? Absolutely, 100 percent. I will try see him over the next few days if I can, definitely," he added.

The NZC earlier said it has zero tolerance towards such an incident.

"NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police," it said.

More JOFRA ARCHER News

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
