Racist abuse of Archer against everything Kiwis are about: Williamson

Archer has alleged that one spectator hurled racial insults at him at the end of the first Test, which England lost by an innings and 65 runs on Monday (November 25). His assertion prompted New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to offer an apology and start an investigation.

"It's certainly against everything that we as Kiwis are about, and I certainly hope that nothing like that ever happens again," Williamson told 'Stuff.co.nz'.

"I can only apologise on behalf of Kiwis to Jofra, not only from our team and how we look to conduct ourselves, but what we expect of Kiwis in general," he added.

Williamson asserted that New Zealand is a respectful multi-cultural society in which racial abuse has no place.

"It's a horrific thing. In a country, and a setting where it is very much multi-cultural, it's something we need to put to bed quickly and hope nothing like that ever happens again. It certainly won't if there's any influence we can have on it," he said.

"Was I shocked? Absolutely, 100 percent. I will try see him over the next few days if I can, definitely," he added.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) 25 November 2019

We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the verbal abuse @JofraArcher received after the Test today. @englandcricket might be our rivals but they're also our friends and racist abuse is never okay! — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 25 November 2019

The NZC earlier said it has zero tolerance towards such an incident.

"NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police," it said.