Radha scalps first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge

The Supernovas are playing the Trailblazers in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge. Radha’s fifer helped the Supernovas restrict the Trailblazers to 118.

Speaking about her five-wicket haul, Radha told Star Sports during the mid-innings break, that she liked pressure situations and it was a relief to pull things back after Smriti Mandhana bludgeoned the bowlers.

“I like such situations, when there’s pressure, I really enjoy bowling and taking wickets. I actually don’t think too much and try to keep it simple and pitch it in the right areas. I mainly aim to cut down the boundaries.

“I think we pulled things back nicely given the way they started and we did well to contain them in the last few overs. I feel we should be able to chase this down,” said Yadav.

Following Mandhana’s wicket, the Trailblazers suffered a middle-order collapse as they lost six wickets in the last five overs. Radha’s fifer helped Supernovas restrict Trailblazers to 118/8.

(With input from agencies)